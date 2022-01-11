Two Rivers authorization vote on agenda for Roaring Fork School District board

The audience of the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education meeting, almost all of which was in attendance to support the district authorization application of Two Rivers Community School, at the district’s Carbondale office Dec. 8.

The Roaring Fork School Board is scheduled to decide on district authorization for Two Rivers Community School in its regular meeting Wednesday.

The vote will be the culmination of a discussion that’s persisted since the charter school’s inception in 2014. It is currently authorized by the Colorado Charter School Institute, but has now applied twice to move under the Roaring Fork umbrella. The school withdrew its 2020 application citing financial concerns due to the pandemic.

Now, the years-long process nears a decision. The action item is the fifth on the agenda, slated for 6:05 p.m.

“I believe, our board believes and the overwhelming majority of our staff believes that this is the best decision for our school, for our students and for our community,” Two Rivers Head of School Jamie Nims said in December.

If approved, the next step in the authorization process would be negotiating a contract. Two Rivers stands to gain more local guidance and a financial bump from joining the Roaring Fork School District. The district would gain further oversight over the education being delivered to local students, many of which enroll in the district’s Glenwood Springs High School upon graduation from the K-8.

The meeting will be the board’s first since classes restarted on Jan. 4. Other agenda items include an action item on a proposed solar energy project collaboration between the district and the Town of Basalt and a mid-year update on the district’s strategic plan.

A COVID-19 update is also expected, following an update in protocols Monday and continued absences from both students and teachers due to isolating and quarantining.

The meeting will be held remotely through Zoom. A work session begins at 4:30 p.m. covering the district’s strategic partnerships for the 2021-22 school year. The meeting is scheduled to begin an hour later.

The meeting ID is 899 6442 4522.

Community members looking to address the board must sign up ahead of time through the district’s online sign up sheet.

