Two Rivers Community School authorization application meeting Wednesday

Students and parents meet outside of Two Rivers Community School during the conclusion of the school day in August of 2019.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent archive

The Roaring Fork School District Board of Education will discuss the application of Two Rivers Community School to receive district authorization during a public meeting Wednesday via Zoom.

According to a release from the school district, board members will hear presentations from superintendent Rob Stein and Two Rivers Head of School Jamie Nims. The meeting will then be open to the public to ask questions and provide feedback.

Individuals are asked to keep their remarks to under three minutes.

Two Rivers is seeking district authorization that would make it the 14th school in the district. Estimations from the school and the district show that Two Rivers would stand to gain more than $2,000 in gross per pupil funding from the move in addition to a local-based authorizer, as opposed to the statewide Colorado Charter School Institute. The district would gain oversight over enrollment practices and performance.

The Board of Education is expected to vote on the application in its regular meeting Jan. 12.

Wednesday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. over Zoom. The meeting ID is 895 6723 5497 with passcode w3vtNF, or by using this link .