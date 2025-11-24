Two Rivers Community School files for declaratory judgement in continued transportation dispute with Garfield Re-2

Two Rivers Community School (TRCS) and the “Plaintiff Parents” officially filed for a declaratory judgement as the convoluted transportation dispute with Garfield Re-2 stretches into its sixth week.

“We don’t want to find ourselves in a spot where, six months from now, they’re filling a suit against us and something happens that jeopardizes the ability for us to continue transporting our students,” TRCS Head of School Jamie Nims said. “We want clarity and answers for our families now, rather than kicking this down the road.”

The issue revolves around the community school bussing students in and out of Garfield Re-2 boundaries — something that’s explicitly illegal between school districts, but allowed for charter schools to incentivize competition between schools. The disagreement is only further emphasized when state and federal education funding is distributed on a per-pupil basis.

The filing asks a judge to read the law and make a declaratory statement in ruling over the disagreement, something that Nims believes is clearly stated within the law.

“It’s very clear that we have the authority to continue to provide transportation with our students,” Nims said.

Garfield Re-2 Superintendent Kirk Banghart said he was “saddened” to hear that this issue would be solved in the courtroom.

“The Garfield Re-2 School District is saddened that Two Rivers Community School chose litigation over learners,” Banghart said. “Garfield Re-2 approached the TRCS head of school in a spirit of negotiation, only to be rejected by Mr. Nims.

“Due to the newly filed legal action by Two Rivers Community School, this issue, which initially involved administrative personnel having conversations, now involves lawyers and incurs legal costs on both sides. This is counter to the collaborative relationship that the Re-2 School Board requested, and TRCS families said they wished to have during our last school board meeting.”

Filed on Nov. 18 by the school and seven TRCS parents that reside in Re-2 boundaries known as the “Plaintiff Parents”, the filing explains their reading of the law, lays out different reasons why parents in Re-2 travel to Glenwood to send their kids to TRCS, and explains why they take so much pride in their transportation services.

“The Two Rivers’ transportation system is consistent with the plan submitted in its application and the charter contract entered with Roaring Fork,” the complaint reads. “In part to support its unique educational design, Two Rivers maintains its own school buses and employs its own qualified drivers for its buses. From its inception, Two Rivers has used its own transportation capacity to support access of students whose parents wish to enroll them in Two Rivers and wish or need to access daily bus transportation.”

The complaint continues to explain that reducing accessible transportation can in-part reduce low-income enrollment at TRCS.

“Of the 400 students enrolled in Two Rivers in 2025-2026, 177 have a parent who resides in Garfield Re-2 district boundaries. On average, approximately 75 students have been using Two Rivers’ bus transportation up to this point, on any given day in 2025-2026. In 2024-2025, Two Rivers enrolled 118 students (29.5%) who were classified as low-income (eligible for free or reduced lunch), representing students from both Roaring Fork and Garfield Re-2. In 2024-2025, Garfield Re-2 enrolled 4,695 students. Loss of daily transportation from Garfield Re-2 would suppress the low-income student enrollment in Two Rivers.”

The district argues that because the community school is administered by the Roaring Fork School District, they must follow the same rules, but TRCS disagrees.

The charter school explained that although they are administered by RFSD, charter schools are bound by separate laws — neither benefiting from the school district’s amenities nor falling under the jurisdiction of their school board. Furthermore, the contract between the school district and the school in West Glenwood has no language discussing transportation.

“The Roaring Fork ‘school district’ does not own or operate the buses used for daily transportation of students by Two Rivers. Roaring Fork does not employ or supervise the drivers used for daily transportation of students by Two Rivers. Roaring Fork does not insure the potential liability of daily transportation of students by Two Rivers. Roaring Fork has never had, and does not have, a direct role in daily transportation of students by Two Rivers,” numbers 37 through 40 of the complaint reads.

The complaint for a declaratory judgement concludes by addressing the elephant in the room: per pupil revenues.

“Were Two Rivers restricted from providing daily transportation to students who are residents of Garfield Re-2, its capacity to compete with Garfield Re-2 for enrollments would be injured, causing it to suffer anticompetitive or antitrust injury, specifically loss of student enrollments and the accompanying ‘total program’ or ‘per pupil’ revenues,” it says.

Nims expanded upon that point, saying that it felt to him as if the district and their board of education are being duplicitous.

“It feels as if the Garfield Re-2 Board of Education and their superintendent have been fairly disingenuous with their words,” he said. “They’ve repeatedly stated that this is not about money, but their actions have stated otherwise.”