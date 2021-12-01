Two Rivers Community School re-applies for district authorization

Local charter school Two Rivers Community School is again applying for district authorization, which could turn over oversight responsibilities to the Roaring Fork School District (RFSD), a news release stated.

Currently authorized by the Charter Schools Institute, Two Rivers, 195 Center Drive, was founded in 2014 and previously applied for district authorization in 2020, but withdrew their application because of COVID-19-related financial uncertainty.

“There are several advantages to TRCS and to the district to switch authorization from CSI to the district,” RFSD Superintendent Rob Stein said in the news release. “Because most of the TRCS students live in our district, we consider them our children, and most of them will matriculate into our high schools. We have an interest in their well-being and in their educational development.”

An internal RFSD committee is reviewing the application, and on Dec. 7, another application review is scheduled to be conducted by the District Accountability Committee. The accountability committee review is open to the public, which can attend at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Contact Chief of Student and Family Services Anna Cole at acole@rfschools or 970-384-6000 for information about attending the accountability review meeting.

On Dec. 8, Two Rivers is scheduled to make a presentation to the Roaring Forks Schools Board of Education, the news release states.

RFSD policy dictates the application timeline and process.