Two Rivers Foundation grants $15,000 to area nonprofits

Ten area nonprofit human service and arts organizations serving the region from Carbondale to New Castle recently received grant funding from the Two Rivers Unrestricted Endowment Fund (TRUE).

A total of $15,000 was granted. Recipient organizations included:

“The TRUE Grants selection committee had a thoughtful and deliberate discussion in selecting these awards,” said Lindsey Lewis, chairperson for the Two Rivers Community Foundation. “The requested funding shows the need in our community and why we are working to build this fund to create a permanent support stream for the nonprofits that serve our communities.”

The TRUE Grants Fund was established as an endowed, permanent fund by local community leaders and the Two Rivers Community Foundation, according to a news release.

The Two Rivers Community Foundation partners with the Western Colorado Community Foundation to build the endowment and distribute the earnings annually.

Community donations to the fund are encouraged to support projects that benefit the Two Rivers area. More information at http://www.2rcf.com/grants.html .