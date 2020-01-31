Two Rivers Park Project on track to meet May completion date

Work along the Colorado River at Two Rivers Park continues on Friday afternoon.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Since October, Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs has been closed for an approximately $3 million park improvement project.

According to parks and recreation director Brian Smith, despite this fall and winter’s inclement weather, the Two Rivers Park Project remains on track to meet its May 1 completion date.

“We’ll continue to keep a close eye on the seasonal weather in anticipation of the asphalt plants opening to ensure we can make our opening date,” Smith said.

City council in a narrow 4-3 vote awarded New Castle-based Heyl Construction the contract to complete the work in September 2019.

The Two Rivers Park Project was paid for by using the city’s Acquisitions & Improvements bonding fund as well as a few hundred thousand dollars in grant funding.

“I believe that this is a jewel for the community,” Councilor Rick Voorhees said.

Voorhees, who cast the swing vote in favor of the project, said his decision to do so was centered on a single factor.

“My big concern was safety with the bridge pillar still being in the Colorado River and all of the rebar concrete and submerged trash that needed excavation,” Voorhees explained. “People will be able to walk along the shoreline and find quiet places. I think it’s tremendous.”

One core element of the Two Rivers Park Project included the removal of industrial debris along the park’s shoreline and the installation of a new river walk trail.

According to Smith, crews have already removed approximately 3,000 cubic yards of trash and debris that was embedded along the riverbank, including an old car.

“You have to remember that the park was installed on top of an old industrial site that was a railroad yard before that,” Smith said. “There have been other uses of the site as well. Old photos show homes, agriculture and hot springs.”

Another key component of the project was the installation of a new, three-lane boat ramp, which crews started constructing Thursday.

Additionally, Smith said the concrete trail system throughout Two Rivers Park was approximately 75% complete.

According to Smith, in the coming weeks and months, crews will complete the park’s new restroom and changing facilities, install additional lighting to accommodate morning and evening joggers and secure riparian conducive vegetation.

Smith also believed that the project, upon completion, would come in under budget.

“Thirty-five years after the park’s opening we are finally finishing the vision,” Smith said.

mabennett@postindependent.com