Two Rivers Park reopens Saturday following construction; social distancing requirements still in place

In this file photo crews work along the Colorado River at Two Rivers Park last winter.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs reopened Saturday after being closed for construction since October.



The nearly $2.63 million project included: excavation of the in-river railroad abutment and industrial debris along the park’s shoreline, installation of a river walk trail, protection of beach areas, an improved boat ramp and staging area, ADA connectivity, restrooms for river users and landscaping along the riverfront.



River users will now be able to take out at the newly improved boat ramp at the park as well.

According to a news release, the public bathrooms at Two Rivers Park will remain closed as Heyl Construction finishes up work onsite, and will reopen when all City public restrooms reopen.



Social distancing requirements will still be in place for Two Rivers Park users.

Per the state’s safer at home guidelines, local and personal recreation outside is OK when people can observe six feet of distance between each other and limit group sizes to 10 or fewer.



“We are excited to reopen this wonderful amenity we have in our community. We want to provide, of course, an outlet for people to be physically and mentally active as we grapple with this new reality going forward, however caution park users to recreate responsibly and safely,” said Mayor Jonathan Godes in the news release.



