Two seriously injured after truck strikes parked vehicles in South Glenwood roundabout on Friday morning

Two people were seriously injured after a truck failed to negotiate the roundabout at 27th Street and Grand Avenue in Glenwood Springs, a city news release states.

The truck was traveling northbound on Grand Avenue around 9:35 a.m. Friday when it failed to negotiate the roundabout and eventually struck an electrical transformer box and two parked vehicles.

“A Dodge Ram traveling northbound failed to negotiate the 27th Street roundabout and struck an electrical transformer box near the former ANB Bank building,” the release states.



Glenwood Springs Police Officer John Hassell said on Friday afternoon the driver, Juan Carlos Zavala Moreno, 30, is charged with felony vehicular assault, reckless driving and driving under the influence for drugs.

“It looks like the vehicle was traveling northbound in the 2700 block of South Glenwood Springs when it failed to navigate the roundabout and it became somewhat airborne,” he said. “It struck a parked vehicle that a female and a young child were entering.”

The truck went on to strike a tree, which fell on four additional parked vehicles, causing moderate to severe damage, Hassell said.

Four people were transported to Valley View Hospital. The two people seriously injured were flown to another hospital, Hassell said.