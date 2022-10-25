Two Silt adults arrested on child abuse charges

Two Silt adults suspected of physically abusing an infant child were arrested Saturday, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office news release states.

Desirae Jones, 29, and her boyfriend, Kurtis Kumar, 31, are accused of severely injuring a 2-year-old girl. The child was immediately taken to the Grand River Hospital Emergency Room for treatment and evaluation after Jones and Kumar’s arrest.

“The child was found to have multiple injuries including burns to her body and other injuries consistent with a violent physical assault,” the release states.

Kumar

Jones

With the assistance of the Silt Police Department, Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies located Jones, Kumar and the child inside a vehicle in the Silt area. Deputies immediately arrested Jones and Kumar while investigators took emergency custody of the child as well as a sibling.

Colorado River Fire District members took the abused child to the hospital.

Charges for both suspects include felony child abuse — knowingly causing serious bodily injury — as well as first degree assault and sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

Kumar and Jones are currently being held in the Garfield County Jail on $1 million bond each.