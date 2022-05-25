Two students receive Dunlap Scholarships at Rifle High School Senior Awards Banquet

Levi Scott Dunlap



Two students were named recipients of the Levi Scott Dunlap Memorial Foundation during Rifle High School’s Senior Awards Banquet on Tuesday, a news release states.

Rifle High School seniors Abigayl Venzor and Daniel Carreon each received $2,500 scholarships. Last year, the foundation awarded a single $1,000 scholarship, the release states.

“The two successful applicants were very well suited for our awards and their families are much appreciative of the help,” the release states. “Both recipients will be the first in their families to attend post-secondary education and their financial needs are significant.”

Venzor is slated to attend Colorado State University in the fall to study interior design. She’s working toward securing a real estate license, the release states.

“Her ultimate goal is to have her own design business,” the release states.

Venzor is the daughter of Mexican immigrants, speaks Spanish and English fluently and is graduating with a 3.5 grade point average. She was also a member of the Principal’s Council, played varsity soccer and managed the boys’ football and soccer teams, the release states.

Carreon has his sights set on studying engineering at Colorado Mountain College this fall.

“He is undecided whether to specialize in mechanical or civil engineering,” the release states.

Carreon graduates Saturday with a 3.5 grade point average. Throughout high school, he was active in soccer, cross country, basketball and track and field. He received varsity letters for all these sports, including an academic letter.

“He worked for the City of Rifle where he officiated baseball games, softball games, and youth basketball,” the release states. “Danny is also fluently bilingual, and Spanish is the primary language spoken in his home.”

For more information on the Dunlap Foundations, visit http://www.thedunlapfoundation.org .