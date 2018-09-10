Two women rescued from Mount Sopris late Saturday after getting ‘cliffed out’

Search-and-rescue crews worked late into Saturday night to help two hikers on Mount Sopris near Carbondale after they became stuck and could not get off the mountain, Pitkin County officials said Sunday morning.

Two women from the Denver area called the county dispatch at about 4 p.m. Saturday saying they were “cliffed out,” cold and scared, according to Pitkin County Sheriff's Deputy Parichat Robles.

Members of Mountain Rescue Aspen were mobilized and a Flight For Life helicopter out of Frisco was dispatched. The ground crews, who also used two ATVs, reached the hikers, ages 45 and 46, at 7 p.m. and they were on the right trail about 15 minutes later, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The women were able to give their location by using the compass app on their iPhone, according to the release. Neither hiker was injured.

The rescue consisted of 21 MRA volunteers and Flight For Life members, and all members of MRA were out of the field at 11 p.m., according to the news release.