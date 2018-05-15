UPDATE: U.S. 6 reopens after minor-injury crash near Coal Ridge High School

U.S. Highway 6 was reopened just after 6 p.m. following a minor-injury crash involving multiple vehicles near Coal Ridge High School, according to the Colorado State Patrol

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said that State Patrol and local fire and EMS responded around 4 p.m. to a rollover crash involving at least two, and possibly three vehicles. One party was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Lewis said.