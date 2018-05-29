Unaffiliated voters must request ballot of choice by today

Today (Tuesday) is the last day for unaffiliated voters in Colorado to specifically request their preferred ballot, Republican or Democrat, and only receive one ballot in the mail to vote for the June 26 primaries.

If an unaffiliated voter does not make a preference with their county clerk and recorder’s office, ballots for both parties will be sent to all registered unaffiliated voters next week, but only one can be completed and returned.

Ballots will go to the Post Office on June 4, and most voters should receive them by June 7, Garfield County Clerk and Recorder Jean Alberico said.

“The voter instructions sent with the ballot and on the return envelope for the voted ballot tell the voter to select, vote and return only one voted ballot,” Alberico explained. “If the voter votes on both ballots and returns both ballots, then neither ballot will be counted.”

Voters affiliated with the Democratic or Republican party will automatically receive their party's ballot. Both ballots include nominees in several key open races, including governor, attorney general, state treasurer and, on the Democratic side, the 3rd Congressional District.

Garfield County Republican voters will also be deciding between two candidates, Lynette Lacerda and Bonnie McLean, to face Alberico, the Democratic incumbent, in the November general election for Clerk and Recorder.

Recommended Stories For You

Colorado voters in the 2016 election approved Proposition 108, which allowed participation for unaffiliated voters in primary elections without have to affiliate with any party. The June 26 primary will be the first time in state history that unaffiliated voters will be able to participate in the primary without first choosing to be a member of a particular party.

However, unaffiliated voters can only participate in either the Republican or Democratic primary, and cannot vote a split ballot between the parties, according to the provisions of the new law.

If voters do not have their ballots by June 14, they should contact the Garfield County election department at 970-384-3700, option 2, to determine if a ballot was mailed to their current address.

Monday, June 18 is the last day ballots can be mailed to voters. After that date, voters must appear in person at a Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC) to pick up a ballot or vote in person, Alberico said.

VSPCs will be open June 18 through June 26 at the Garfield County Clerk's Office, Room 200 at the courthouse in Glenwood Springs, and at the Rifle County Administration Building, 195 W. 14th St., in Rifle.

Both sites will be open on Saturday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for voters’ convenience. On Election Day, there will be five additional VSPCs open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, New Castle, Silt, and Parachute.