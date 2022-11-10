Garfield County coroner reports New Castle train incident involving pedestrian was fatal
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train in New Castle on Thursday morning, Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire confirmed in a Thursday evening news release.
Lisa Detweiler, 47, a female and resident of New Castle died after being hit and killed by a freight train just before 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the news release.
“Upon arrival, Coroner’s Office investigators learned the woman was walking on the tracks when she was struck by the train,” the release states. “Additional circumstances surrounding the fatality are under investigation.”
The Garfield County Coroner’s Office contract forensic pathologist performed on autopsy on Detweiler, the release states. The cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries.
The incident is also under investigation by the Union Railroad Police Authority.
The New Castle Police Department will offer its assistance any way it can, an earlier town news release states.
