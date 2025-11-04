Unofficial Garfield Re-2 school board election results show Heil barely leading in District A

Unofficial results for the Garfield Re-2 School District Board of Education election show Megan Heil leading in the polls for the District A seat.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Heil has earned 2,484 (52.48%) of the vote, followed by Darlane Evans with 2,249 (47.52%) votes.

Both Rifle residents have long ties to the district. Heil was appointed to the District A seat in August following the resignation of former board president Britton Fletchall in June. Evans, a Rifle High School graduate, serves as director of gifted education for the Colorado River and Rio Blanco Boards of Cooperative Educational Services and previously spent 19 years teaching in Garfield Re-2.

Heil, retired from a two-decade career in law enforcement, served as a police officer in Eagle, a school resource officer and an associate chaplain with the Colorado Department of Corrections. She now co-owns Blue Creek Homebuyers in Rifle.

Heil said the close results show how engaged the community is in the district’s future.

“I would agree, and really I think we’ll understand a little bit more as the results are finalized,” Heil said. “I would say that we are not completely polar opposites. We campaigned on a lot of similar issues. I think we have some different personal views and political views, but I think it is clear that the community is divided about where we’re going, which way we’re going to turn.”

She added that whoever wins will need to work to earn trust across perspectives.

“Without it being a landslide, whoever steps into this position is going to have a lot of work to do to be impartial and hear the voices of all of those that didn’t vote for the winning candidate,” Heil said.

With a narrow lead, Heil said she remains “cautiously optimistic.”

“I hope the results were going to be a little bit more in my favor, but I definitely hear what the voters are saying,” she said. “It’s important that whoever wins this election, whether it be me or Darlane (Evans), go in with an open mind and a very clear intent to actually hear the constituents and make decisions that are in the best interest of not only the staff and students but our community as a whole.”

Evans said she was surprised by how close the race is but believes it reflects a range of perspectives within the community.

“I’m kind of astounded that it’s actually this close right now,” Evans said. “I think it does speak to the different viewpoints that people are having about the school board and whether they want more diversity on the board or not.”

In District E, representing New Castle, Steven Beaulieu will serve a four-year term after running unopposed. He had received 3,228 votes as of Wednesday.

Beaulieu, who taught for 10 years at Bridges High School in Carbondale and in Denver, holds degrees in physics and chemistry teaching and in secondary science education from the University of New Hampshire, as well as a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from the University of Colorado Boulder.

He said he felt called to run after seeing divisions within the district.

“It’s a lot of time and effort to spend on a volunteer gig, but it’s important work,” he said. “The job is important, and it’s important to do well. I think I’m well qualified for it, and I think it needs somebody to take the job seriously and to take governance seriously. I can’t think of much better use of my time than that.”

The Garfield Re-2 School District, which serves roughly 4,600 students in Rifle, Silt and New Castle, announced ballot openings earlier this year in Director Districts A and E. Each candidate was required to submit at least 50 verified petition signatures from registered district voters, according to election official Sharon Donohoue.

Garfield County Clerk and Recorder Jackie Harmon told the Post Independent that unofficial results will be updated Wednesday afternoon. Official results are scheduled to be posted Nov. 24.