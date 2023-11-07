Unofficial Rifle City Council election results show Bornholdt, Condie, Roberts leading

The most recent batch of unofficial results for the Rifle City Council election show Chris Bornholdt, Brian Condie and Karen Roberts leading in the polls.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, Bornholdt has earned 28.07% (936) of the votes, with Condie and Roberts following at 27.50% (917) and 22.55% (752) consecutively. Candidate Tanya Perea Doose follows closely behind in last place at 21.89% (730) of the vote.

Three Rifle City Council seats, all serving four-year terms, are on the ballot for this year’s city municipal elections. Three of the four candidates will walk away with a council seat at the end of the night.

“I’m happy either way … I’ll congratulate the winners. And if it’s me, we’ll start planning for next year’s strategic planning. And I would look forward to serving another four years,” Condie told the Post Independent.

“I’m happy to work with any one of them. I think anyone who gets in will be great,” Condie added, referring to the other candidates.

“I’m excited. I mean, I wouldn’t have run if I didn’t want to do it and feel that I would be a good candidate,” Roberts said. “But to me, it’s still pretty close … I just want to wait and see how the numbers play out, and then there’s just work to do.”

The city of Rifle also has Issue 2A on the ballot, also known as the street sales tax. So far, only 35.78% (594) have voted yes to the issue, with 64.22% (1,066) of residents voting against the tax.

“It looks like they’re losing the issue on the sales tax for Rifle. (I’m) a little disappointed there because I think it really, really would have been helpful,” Roberts said. “Everybody keeps complaining about the roads and wants to do something, and this would have directly gone to roads.”

Garfield County finished counting ballots and provided the last results for election night at 9:55 p.m. according to the secretary of state website. The county still has more ballots to count and will provide updated results in the coming days.

The Post Independent will update this story as more information becomes available.