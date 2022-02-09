‘Until it melts’: New Castle’s new ice rink attracting skaters
Donald Johnson and Nick Zubrod woke up Saturday morning with a plan.
“Today, we woke up and we were like, ‘Oh, we can go ice skating,” Johnson, 18, said.
Just across the Colorado River from their Old Town New Castle residence was a brand-new skating rink.
Surrounded by plastic barricades and ankle-high boards, this modest sheet of ice is located just southwest of the town’s Interstate 70 exit, at Frank Breslin Park.
Flanked by the southern bank of the Colorado River, the rink straddles a nearby boat ramp and has 360-degree views of picturesque mountains.
“I think it’s amazing,” Johnson said. “It’s very good for the community. It’s small. It’s local.”
Neither Johnson nor Zubrod wore hockey gloves. Instead, they zipped around with knuckles pink from the cold.
Zubrod gripped a cheap “woodie” stick while Johnson clapped passes with a communal stick the city left out for folks to use freely.
“I haven’t skated at all (this year) until this,” Zubrod, 18, said.
Zubrod said he once skated in Snowmass Village, but that’s about it.
Toward the west, the horizon began glowing bluish hard candy hues as afternoon leaned into early evening.
As he clapped a few more passes with Zubrod, Johnson said he’s going to continue coming out to New Castle’s new rink.
“Probably,” he said. “Until it melts.”
Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com
