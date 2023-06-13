Up to two months of trail closures slated for South Canyon
South Canyon Trails will be closed for the next six to eight weeks for reclamation work.
The Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety (DRMS) will be working on the West Coal Seam mine area in South Canyon, and there will be posted closures for public safety.
“For the duration of the project, trail users should follow posted closures for Tramway and Lightning Bug trails to avoid any potential rockfall or other hazards associated with the project,” officials said in a news release.
Closures will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until the project is complete.
Tramway Trail to the first intersection with Lightning Bug Trail will be unaffected, along with both Upper and Lower Coal Camp trails. Keep distance from any large machinery near the start of the Coal Camp Trail.
