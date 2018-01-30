Upcoming EAB will compare local oil and gas emissions

As part of its monthly Energy Advisory Board meeting for February, Garfield County will host guest speaker Arsineh Hecobian to discuss hydrocarbon emission rates from the state's oil and gas operations.

A research scientist at Colorado State University's Department of Atmospheric Science, Hecobian will compare hydrocarbon emission rate research from Garfield County's oil and gas operations with similar research from the northern Front Range. She will also discuss how emission rates differ depending on geology or technique used for extraction and how this information is being used by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The Garfield County Energy Advisory Board is a monthly forum for the public, oil and gas industry, landowners and local government to engage in positive and proactive communication and actions that encourage responsible and balanced development of energy resources.