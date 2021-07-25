UPDATE: Fire contained in Gypsum, but highway now closed at Dotsero and Rifle due to threat of mudslides in canyon

I-70 closed Sunday afternoon between Gypsum and Eagle due to a wildland fire.

Photo courtesy Eagle River Fire Protection District

UPDATE (8:39): The fire is contained, thanks in part to rain. But that rain has led to a flash flood warning and threat of mudslides in nearby Glenwood Canyon, so interstate 70 remains closed in the area to avoid traffic in the canyon.

UPDATE (5:13 p.m.): Interstate 70 has reopened westbound in Eagle, though eastbound traffic remains closed at milemarker 140 in Gypsum, according to EC Alerts.

The fire is burning between mile markers 141 and 142 on the south side of the highway.

Highway 6 is being used as a detour, and minimal congestion is being reported along that route, said Trooper Jacob Best with the Colorado State Patrol.

Best said the fire was called in at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Wildfire between Eagle and Gypsum https://t.co/vrUCmpIDGW — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) July 25, 2021

“In that area where people pull out to go fishing, that’s the general area of where it started,” Best said.

No official evacuations have been ordered, but the nearby Strawberry Fields farm has structures which are threatened.

“We’re seeing extremely strong winds with very active fire behavior,” Best said. “It’s very wind-driven and running, with some spotting.”

The fire is mainly moving through sage and grass, Best said.

“They’re also working a pretty big hotspot of some downed cottonwood, which is a significant source of heat in the middle of that fire,” Best said.

“Eagle Fire, Gypsum Fire, Greater Eagle Fire and Eagle River Fire are on scene … U.S. Forest Service and BLM are also providing mutual aid … they’re now working on containment lines … it ran about a half mile, but it’s really early to tell how big it is.”