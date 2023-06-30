Update: Fire personnel look to suppress Spring Creek Fire during window of opportunity

Smoke rises from the Spring Creek Fire on Wednesday as personnel continue to try and suppress the fire.

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

A number of officials and concerned citizens gathered at the Grand Valley Fire Protection District in Parachute on Friday. Authorities shared with the community updates regarding the Spring Creek Fire, which was first reported in the afternoon of June 24.

During the meeting, Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Meteorologist Darren Clabo shared that this weekend’s weather should give residents optimism regarding the fire, which has grown to 2,985 acres with 24% containment as of Friday night.

“The wind is expected to be pretty mellow this weekend which should give us the opportunity to contain this fire as much as we can,” Clabo said. “We are not expecting to see anything like Monday, which is when this fire really took off.”

What has so far called for 441 total personnel working to subdue the fire, Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team 2 Operations Chief Deon Steinle said effective measures are being made to ensure the fire doesn’t spread.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure we have a firm grasp on this fire,” Steinle said. “Whatever resources we may need throughout the next few days will be resources that are available to us.”

Completing an indirect hand line on the northern side of the fire Friday morning, removing dry vegetation and burnable material to slow the fire’s progress, Steinle said crews and personnel sit in a comfortable spot as of now.

“Everything will be dictated by the fire and how it chooses to respond to weather conditions the next couple days,” Steinle said “For now we think we are sitting in a pretty good spot in containing this.”

With weather conditions cooperating throughout the weekend which will help suppress the fire, Clabo said residents should be careful in regards to the upcoming holiday.

“The next truly windy day that we are expecting is on the 4th of July,” Clabo said. “We are asking that the community don’t be that source of ignition on the landscape because we will be seeing those stronger winds.”

With firework restrictions spread throughout towns in Garfield County, fire officials ask for the cooperation of the community.

“We prepare for incidents like this but we don’t want to see incidents like this,” Steinle said. “We want to ensure that we are doing everything we can to prevent another incident such as this one from happening.”

While the fire continues to burn, Spring Creek Road and High Mesa Road continue to be open to local traffic only. Authorities ask residents to avoid these areas if possible and drive with caution as there is an increase in fire personnel on the road.