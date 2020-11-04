UPDATE: Incumbent Martin edges out lead over Democratic challenger Soto by less than 500 votes for Garfield County Commissioner District 2

Garfield County Commissioner District 2 candidates, from left, John Martin, Beatriz Soto and Brian Bark.



An 11:42 p.m. update Tuesday night put six-term Republican incumbent Garfield County Commissioner John Martin up by less than 500 votes over challenger Beatriz Soto.

Unofficial balloting results have Martin leading in the three-way race for the Commission District 2 seat with 13,848 votes to Soto’s 13,471. Unaffiliated candidate Brian Bark had 1,217 votes with the most recent update.

Yet 1,690 votes still await processing and scanning while an additional 180 votes could still be “cured.” Ballots that have been set aside because of a possible issue with signatures or other requirements can be “cured,” or verified by the voter up to eight days following the election.

Martin is seeking a seventh four-year term on the currently all-Republican Board of County Commissioners. He has served as chairman of the board for many years since fellow Republicans Mike Samson and Tom Jankovsky joined the board.

County commissioners are elected county-wide, but must reside within a representative district in the sprawling county that stretches from Carbondale on the east to the Utah state line on the west.

“We had an amazing turnout and support,” Soto said as she called it a night and was prepared to learn of the final results Wednesday morning. “Regardless of the election result, we will continue to fight for local racial and social justice, and to add voices to protect our environment and public lands.”

Martin said the estimated 82% voter turnout in Garfield County is indication that people are engaged more than ever.

“It’s a wonderful day for our voting public,” he said, noting that his past reelection bids have always been close. “People are motivated and involved, and with all of the division in our country everything is extremely polarized. We will work through this, and find common ground. It is a great awakening.”

Soto, from Glenwood Springs, came to the Roaring Fork Valley with her Mexican immigrant family as a teenager and recently became a naturalized U.S. citizen.

Upon announcing her candidacy in July, Soto said her entry into the race for the Glenwood-New Castle area seat was about championing the cause for broader representation in Garfield County on a wide range of issues, including the economy, social justice and the environment.

Soto replaced former Carbondale Trustee Katrina Byars as the Democrats’ candidate for the District 2 seat, after Byars decided to bow out.

Soto is a co-founder of the Roaring Fork Latino Network, an initiative of Voces Unidas de las Montañas which formed last spring in an effort to give stronger voice to the Roaring Fork Valley’s Latino population.

Soto works as an architect, and graduated from Basalt High School in 1999. She immigrated to the United States with her family from Mexico as a teenager. She is married with two sons.

Soto is also a founding member of the Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin county Latino Dems.

Bark, from New Castle, petitioned his way onto the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate in June for the District 2 seat, saying Garfield County residents deserve non-partisan representation on their county board.

