UPDATE: Latest Garfield County COVID-19 statistics and public health information

Latest Garfield County COVID-19 statistics and risk level AS OF FRIDAY, OCT. 15 Cumulative cases: 7,729 Deaths since outbreak began: 59 confirmed Current Risk Level: Orange-High Risk Recent 7-day case totals: Oct. 9-15 – 135; Oct. 2-8 – 199; Sept. 25-10/1 – 107 Cases by vaccination status for 7-day period ending 10/10: 137 among unvaccinated; 40 breakthrough cases among vaccinated. Two-week daily case average: 19.29 Single-day high: 101 on 12/10/20 7-day incidence rate: 224.4 per 100,000 people 7-day test positivity rate: 10.5% (14-day: 9.9%) Current hospitalizations: 5 Vaccination rate by percent of county population: Fully vaccinated – 66%; One dose – 73%. For vaccination information, visit Garfield-County.com/public-health/covid-19-vaccine/ Source: Garfield County Public Health ACTIVE OUTBREAKS IN GARFIELD COUNTY (Updated 10/13) St. Stephen Catholic School, Glenwood Springs: Date determined – 9/18; 6 student cases. Colorado State Veterans Nursing Home, Rifle: Date determined – 8/16; 8 resident cases, one death; 3 staff cases. Source: Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment COVID-19 outbreak data page; updated weekly on Wednesday

Flu vaccinations available

In addition to COVID-19 vaccines, seasonal flu vaccine clinics are being held this month at locations throughout Garfield County.

For a full list of clinic dates and locations, see the public health flu page .

The influenza virus changes every year, so getting vaccinated annually is important to make sure you have immunity, public health advises.

Flu symptoms appear one to four days after exposure to the virus and typically last between five to seven days. Even after symptoms resolve many individuals continue to feel fatigued. People who have had the flu shot generally have less severe symptoms over a shorter period.

Free COVID testing in Garfield County

There are two free community testing providers in Garfield County, and neither a doctor’s order nor identification are required. Sites accept both walk-ups and appointments, but do not have rapid tests available. If you have symptoms, or feel you have been exposed, get tested within one to two days. Test turnaround times are between 36-48 hours.

Roaring Fork Valley free COVID testing, Monday through Friday

Carbondale — 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the parking lot behind Town Hall, 511 Colorado Ave (Enter via 4th St.)

Glenwood Springs — 7-11 a.m. at the Roaring Fork School District Administration Building parking lot, 1405 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

Rifle — 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Mountain Family Health Center parking lot, 195 W. 14th St., Bldg. C, Rifle (back side of parking lot, closest to the fairgrounds)

State of Colorado free COVID testing: 12-4 p.m. Sundays in Rifle, Public Health parking lot, 195 W. 14th St.

See Garfield County COVID testing for a complete list of testing providers including pharmacies and medical offices in Garfield County.