UPDATE: Samson takes lead over challenger Leslie Robinson late Tuesday night in Garfield County Commission race

Garfield County Commissioner District 3 candidates Mike Samson, left, and Leslie Robinson.



Leslie Robinson, Democrat, District 3 Garfield County Commission challenger Mike Samson, Republican, District 3 Garfield County Commission incumbent

Garfield County incumbent GOP Commissioner Mike Samson held an 800-plus vote lead over Democratic challenger Leslie Robinson just before midnight Tuesday.

Samson had 14,478 votes while Robinson had 13,656 as of 11:42 p.m. Tuesday.

The near-midnight update was a remarkable turnaround from Robinson holding a tenuous 17-vote lead previously.

“I’m just on pins and needles not knowing exactly the results of the election,” Robinson told the Post Independent around 9:40 p.m. “And I hope I preserve my lead, but I’m certainly not going to assume what the results are at this point.”

Yet 1,690 votes still await processing and scanning while an additional 180 votes could still be “cured.” Ballots that have been set aside because of a possible issue with signatures or other requirements can be “cured,” or verified by the voter up to eight days following the election.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen,” she added. “It’s not over until it’s over.”

A retired Rifle High School administrator of 30 years, Samson is a native of Rifle, where he served as Mayor pro tem during the boom and bust years between 1973-1983. Following his councilorship, Samson would continue teaching and coaching various sports, as well as speech, for the Garfield RE-2 school district before running for the Garfield County Commission.

Instrumenting his advocacy for the oil and gas industry, in November 2008 Samson beat out Democratic challenger Steven Carter for the District 3 Garfield County Commission seat, which represents the Rifle, Parachute and Battlement Mesa communities. Samson then sought re-election in fall 2012, eventually claiming a victory over Democratic challenger Aleks Briedis by a 56% margin.

Robinson, a Garfield County resident since the 1970s, first introduced herself to the local political scene as a print journalist. Having immersed herself in the boom and bust cycle of western Garfield County, Robinson eventually established herself as a staunch opponent of the natural gas industry. She then became active in organizations such as United Way, the local Democractic committee as well as the Grand Valley Citizens’ Alliance – the latter of which investigated and battled the ramifications of oil and gas development.

Robinson is also one of the founding members of League of Oil and Gas Impacted Coloradans, a statewide organization organizing local communities impacted by oil and gas development in their neighborhoods across the state.

Samson was unavailable for comment as of press time.

