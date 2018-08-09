UPDATE: South Canyon fire down to 70 percent contained

Some containment was lost late Wednesday on a fire burning alongside Interstate 70 in South Canyon. The fire near mile marker 112 was reported earlier in the evening to be at 95 percent containment, according to Glenwood Springs Fire Chief Gary Tillotson.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, the containment number was revised to 70 percent with the fire covering 4.5 acres, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters are expected to work on fire lines throughout the morning to fully contain the fire, while an investigator is scheduled to arrive Thursday morning to try to determine the cause of the fire, which sparked at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday along the westbound lanes of I-70.

As firefighters work to build fire line Thursday morning, the right lane and the shoulder on I-70 will be closed throughout the day to ensure the safety of emergency personnel working on the blaze.

At this time, there is no concern for Ami’s Acres or Mitchell Creek, which were placed on pre-evacuation Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.