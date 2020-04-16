Updated Garfield County coronavirus stats
- Specimens collected thru Valley View: 301
- Positive results: 29
- Pending results: 17
- Patients admitted with COVID-19 since outbreak began: 15
- Patients admitted with COVID-19 and discharged: 12
- Specimens collected thru Grand River Health: 286
- Positive results: 14
- Pending results: 8
- Negative results: 264
- Patients admitted with COVID-19 since outbreak began: 1
- Patients admitted with COVID-19 and transferred: 1
- Patients discharged: 0
Garfield County hospitals continue testing for COVID-19, though patients needing treatment for the disease don’t appear to be increasing.
Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs has treated 15 patients with the novel coronavirus since the outbreak began, and discharged or transferred 12.
Grand River Hospital in Rifle has treated one patient, who has since been transferred.
Both hospitals continue to conduct tests, as do other health care providers in the county.
Support Local Journalism
So far, 43 people have tested positive for the disease out of 587 tests between the two hospitals. The hospitals are waiting for results of 15 tests.
In total, Garfield County has 63 confirmed cases as of Wednesday evening.
Valley View said it is usually getting results from tests between 24 and 28 hours.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.