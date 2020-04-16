Updated Garfield County coronavirus stats

Valley View COVID-19 Cumulative Stats 4/16/2020 Specimens collected thru Valley View: 301

Positive results: 29

Pending results: 17

Patients admitted with COVID-19 since outbreak began: 15

Patients admitted with COVID-19 and discharged: 12 Grand River COVID-19 Cumulative Stats 4/16/2020 Specimens collected thru Grand River Health: 286

Positive results: 14

Pending results: 8

Negative results: 264

Patients admitted with COVID-19 since outbreak began: 1

Patients admitted with COVID-19 and transferred: 1

Patients discharged: 0

Garfield County hospitals continue testing for COVID-19, though patients needing treatment for the disease don’t appear to be increasing.

Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs has treated 15 patients with the novel coronavirus since the outbreak began, and discharged or transferred 12.

Grand River Hospital in Rifle has treated one patient, who has since been transferred.

Both hospitals continue to conduct tests, as do other health care providers in the county.

So far, 43 people have tested positive for the disease out of 587 tests between the two hospitals. The hospitals are waiting for results of 15 tests.

In total, Garfield County has 63 confirmed cases as of Wednesday evening.

Valley View said it is usually getting results from tests between 24 and 28 hours.