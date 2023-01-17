Updates: I-70 closed in different directions for hazmat spill in Glenwood Canyon, semi removal in Gypsum
Interstate 70 is closed in different directions at different mile markers for separate incidents on a snowy Tuesday.
There is an extended closure westbound starting at mile marker 130 near Dotsero because of a hazmat spill in Glenwood Canyon.
The interstate is closed eastbound at Gypsum for removal of a semi. Drivers are being directed to use on and off ramps at Gypsum.
Visit https://cotrip.org/home.htm for the most up-to-date road closure information.
This story will be updated.
