Updates: I-70 closed in different directions for hazmat spill in Glenwood Canyon, semi removal in Gypsum

Interstate 70 is closed in different directions at different mile markers for separate incidents on a snowy Tuesday.

There is an extended closure westbound starting at mile marker 130 near Dotsero because of a hazmat spill in Glenwood Canyon.

The interstate is closed eastbound at Gypsum for removal of a semi. Drivers are being directed to use on and off ramps at Gypsum.

Visit https://cotrip.org/home.htm for the most up-to-date road closure information.

This story will be updated.