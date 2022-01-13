Updates on ‘Recollectivity’ gallery hours, protocol
The show displaying Terry Glasenapp’s personal collection of posters, photos, newspaper clippings and other forms of art begins Friday.
Due to the surge of COVID-19 cases, the artist meet-and-greet scheduled for Saturday has been canceled, though may be rescheduled for later in the show’s run, Glasenapp said.
The show runs Fridays and Saturdays, Jan. 14-Feb. 26. Masks will be required in the venue.
The gallery is at 216 E. Sixth St. in Glenwood Springs.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Updates on ‘Recollectivity’ gallery hours, protocol
The show displaying Terry Glasenapp’s personal collection of posters, photos, newspaper clippings and other forms of art begins Friday.