Updates on ‘Recollectivity’ gallery hours, protocol

Terry Glasenapp's granddaughter Emily helps set up for the Recollectivity showing displayed at the Glenwood Springs Arts Council January 14-February 27th.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

The show displaying Terry Glasenapp’s personal collection of posters, photos, newspaper clippings and other forms of art begins Friday.

Due to the surge of COVID-19 cases, the artist meet-and-greet scheduled for Saturday has been canceled, though may be rescheduled for later in the show’s run, Glasenapp said.

The show runs Fridays and Saturdays, Jan. 14-Feb. 26. Masks will be required in the venue.

The gallery is at 216 E. Sixth St. in Glenwood Springs.