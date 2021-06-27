UPDATES: With help from recent rains, Sylvan Fire up to 10% containment

A mosaic pattern with patches of green and black as seen from the east side of Sylvan Lake on Friday.

Special to the Daily

10 a.m. update: Crews working the Sylvan Lake fire in Eagle completed Saturday a direct fireline from Sylvan Lake westward to the powerline road, officials said Sunday morning. The line represents the first bit of containment from crews, which have been working the blaze for a week.

The line will be reinforced and improved until fully contained. The fire has burned 3,775 acres since starting June 20.

About a third of an inch of rain fell on the fire on Saturday and Sunday morning, bringing the accumulation in recent days to nearly an inch total.

The wet weather can be good and bad for firefighters, as the water helps put down the blaze and helps crews build firelines, “but the wet, slippery conditions make the work more difficult and increase safety concerns for driving and foot travel,” said Dan Dallas, Incident Commander. “Fortunately, no serious injuries have occurred thus far on the incident, and we continue to make public and firefighter safety our highest priority.”

Michelle Kelly, a public information officer working with the Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team assigned to the fire, said late Saturday night that there are 318 personnel on the fire, up from 264 at the start of the day. The fire has been classified the top priority incident in the Rocky Mountain Region as incident commanders hope additional resources will be deployed to the blaze in the days ahead.

During a Friday evening Facebook community meeting, Rob Powell, the operations section chief for the fire, noted that the resources at risk — an Xcel Energy transmission line and the Eagle and Gypsum watersheds — earned the priority designation. And with that title, he said additional resources should be headed to the fight. But with a fiery summer already started, Western resources are starting to thin.

Two branches

The Sylvan Fire has split into two main branches. Crews are attacking one branch along the Eagle Thomasville Road, which will be the primary fire line.

“We’re working really hard on that 400 road and getting that dug in, so that the fire doesn’t push harder and higher when it dries out,” Kelly said.

Kelly called the fire a “mosaic fire” with patches of green and black throughout the forest — and those green spots could become troublesome in the coming days when it is expected to dry out.

She said fire officials are always cautious about putting containment line on a map, wanting to be absolutely certain that an ember can’t cross a fire line when temperatures dry out or wind kicks up — which is what happened when the fire had its big blowup earlier in the week.

“We really want to make sure that we’re cold trailing, and that there’s not something like that could cross the road,” she said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.