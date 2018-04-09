Ursa gives Garfield County an update on Battlement operations

Ursa Operating Co. updated the Garfield County Board of County Commissioners on its Phase I operations in Battlement Mesa on Monday. Both well pads in operation are moving toward the production phase months ahead of schedule, according to Matt Honeycutt, Ursa's operating superintendent on the project.

With completions finished at the BMC B Pad and currently in progress at the BMC D Pad, the 50-plus wells drilled at both pads will be moving toward production before the end of the year, Honeycutt said.

Honeycutt added that the company has finished with completions on the B Pad and are currently completing wells on the D Pad. He anticipates completions will be finished by mid-November.

The quarterly updates by Ursa to the county commissioners was a requirement of the commissioners' approval of the drilling operations last year.

Commissioner Tom Jankovsky praised Honeycutt for getting to the production phase at the pad.

Ursa also updated the county on odor and emissions mitigation. Honeycutt said Ursa utilizes the Nasal Range Tool on a daily basis, and thermal-imaging monitoring on a monthly basis.

At the last update, he said that because of odor concerns Ursa will not utilize open top tanks for the storage of water, which he confirmed on Monday.

In 2018 so far, Ursa operations has had six inspections from the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission: three at the D Pad and three at the B Pad that resulted in minor corrective action that has since been completed, he said.