Vail Pass reopens following safety closure
UPDATE: Interstate 70 eastbound has reopened over Vail Pass as of 9:26 a.m. Tuesday following a safety closure.
I-70 eastbound is also closed at mile marker 167 near Avon due to multiple accidents. The interstate has reopened at mile marker 147 near Eagle.
Drivers should expect delays and drive slowly.
Visit https://cotrip.org/home.htm for the most up to date road closure information.
For a map of highway mile markers please go to:https://vailgov.com/I-70_Milemarkers_EC
