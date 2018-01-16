Vail Police investigate Lionshead death after body found in Gore Creek early Tuesday morning

Further inquires or information that may lead to the victim’s identification can be directed to Detective Sgt. Luke Causey at 970-479-2346 or lcausey@vailgov.com .

VAIL — Police are investigating the death of a man found in Gore Creek in Lionshead Tuesday morning.

The call came at 9:03 a.m. when a woman called 911, reporting that she was riding a ski lift when she saw a man’s body in Gore Creek, said Vail Police Det. Luke Causey, public information officer.

Vail Police officers and detectives, as well as well as swift water/cold water rescue crews and other personnel from the Vail Fire Department worked quickly to recover the body from the creek. The man was transported to the Eagle County Coroner’s office for further investigation. The man was not able to be identified at the scene.

Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis was also called to the scene Wednesday morning.

Police say the man appears to be between 45 and 55 years old.

He was wearing a black and dark gray zip-up fleece over a bright blue zip-up vest, black pants and brown leather lace-up boots.

A backpack was found in the creek nearby, but did not contain any identifying information. There was a copy of a Monday, Jan. 15, edition of the Vail Daily in the backpack, along with a small set of car keys and a first aid kit.

Causey said the investigation is ongoing.

Causey also said a missing persons report filed Monday night was not the victim. That person had gotten separated from his group, and was quickly found.

Skiing and snowboard traffic was diverted away from Lionshead while Vail Police were conducting their initial investigation Wednesday morning. The lifts and run were reopened before noon Wednsday, Vail Resorts said.

