Vail Resorts announces new Epic Day Pass

Eleven years ago, the Epic Pass transformed the ski industry by offering guests unlimited skiing at the best resorts in the world, for a previously unheard of low price, making skiing and riding more accessible and affordable. Today, with the introduction of “Epic for Everyone,” Vail Resorts continues that history of innovation by offering the same incredible flexibility and value to all skiers and riders, whether they want to ski or ride just one day – or every day – of the season.

As part of Epic for Everyone, Vail Resorts announced today the introduction of the new Epic Day Pass, a customizable pass for those skiers and riders who may not need the unlimited skiing offered by traditional season passes. Guests can create their own pass by selecting the number of days they plan to ski or ride – from one day to seven days – and whether or not to add holiday access. Guests can use their customized Epic Day Pass anytime throughout the season at any of the Company’s North American owned resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Whistler Blackcomb, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City, and more. Those purchasing four or more days will also get access to Telluride, Sun Valley, Snowbasin, and Resorts of the Canadian Rockies.

With the Epic Day Pass, guests can ski world-class resorts for an unmatched price. Offering a discount of up to 50 percent off of lift ticket window prices, the Epic Day Pass starts as low as $106 for one day of skiing at any of the Company’s North American resorts. Guests can also lower their cost per day by adding more days and can lock in the lowest prices by purchasing this spring.

“With Epic for Everyone, we are excited to provide all of our guests with the value, flexibility and convenience that come with being a pass holder,” said Kirsten Lynch, chief marketing officer of Vail Resorts. “The launch of the Epic Day Pass transforms both season pass and lift ticket pricing and allows our guests to decide where, when and how frequently they want to ski or ride, which is exactly what made our Epic Pass so popular when we first introduced it over a decade ago.”

For guests looking to ski more days in a season, the Epic Pass and Epic Local Pass continue to offer the best value and variety for unlimited skiing and riding. Launching at $939 for the 2019-20 winter season, the Epic Pass provides unlimited, unrestricted access to all of the Company’s owned resorts and additional access to partner resorts around the world. For skiers and riders willing to navigate around a few peak dates, the Epic Local Pass offers an incredible value with access to many of the same destinations, starting at only $699. Those who purchase the Epic Pass or Epic Local Pass this spring, by paying just $49 down and the remainder in September, will also get ten Buddy Tickets (up from six last year) and six Ski With a Friend Tickets.

In honor of the epic service of the Company’s founders from the 10th Mountain Division, and the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, Canadian Armed Forces and Australian Defence Force, Vail Resorts will also be extending the Military Epic Pass program into the 2019-20 season. The 2019-20 Military Epic Pass is priced at $129 for Active and Retired Military and their dependents, and $529 for Veteran Military and their dependents.

Because Epic is for everyone, guests who purchase a day lift ticket this season also have the opportunity to apply the value of their ticket toward the price of an eligible 2019-20 pass, including an Epic Day Pass with four or more days. Guests can visit http://www.epicpass.com for more details on this offer and other incentives.

The Company stated that in Fiscal 2018, 47% of lift revenue came from guests using a season pass; however, those guests using a daily lift ticket skied, on average, an estimated 2.3 days during the season. “Epic for Everyone provides those skiers and all of our guests the opportunity to participate in season pass discounts, and provides first time and occasional skiers greater access to our resorts, giving us an opportunity to grow the entire industry,” said Lynch.

The following are ideal pass options for skiers and snowboarders for the 2019-20 season.

Epic Pass™ : For $939 for adults and $489 for children (ages five to 12), the Epic Pass offers the following access and benefits: Unlimited, unrestricted access to: Whistler Blackcomb, Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe, Okemo, Mount Sunapee, Stevens Pass, Afton Alps, Mt. Brighton, and Wilmot in North America. The Epic Pass also includes access to Perisher in Australia, and is expected to include access to Falls Creek and Hotham, pending close of the transaction and receipt of certain approvals Limited access to partner resorts, including: seven days at each of Telluride, Sun Valley, Snowbasin, and the Resorts of the Canadian Rockies; five consecutive days at Hakuba Valley, Japan’s ten ski resorts; five consecutive days at Japan’s Rusutsu Resort. The Epic Pass also grants limited access to Les 3 Vallées, Paradiski and Tignes-Val D’Isere in France; 4 Vallées in Switzerland; Arlberg in Austria and Skirama Dolomiti in Italy. Discounted Tickets: 16 total discounted tickets for family and friends, including ten “Buddy” Tickets (up from six last year) at a flat discounted rate and six “Ski With A Friend” discounted tickets. $49 Down: For a limited time, a $49 down payment guarantees the lowest price with the remainder due in the fall.

Epic Local Pass™ : For $699 for adults, $569 for teens and $369 for children (ages five to 12), the Epic Local Pass offers the following access and benefits: Unlimited, unrestricted access to: Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Okemo, Mt. Sunapee, Stevens Pass, Wilmot, Afton Alps, and Mt. Brighton. Unlimited access with holiday restrictions to: Park City, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, and Stowe. 10 total days combined (with holiday restrictions) at: Vail, Beaver Creek, and Whistler Blackcomb. Limited access to partner resorts , including: two days (with limited holiday restrictions) at Sun Valley; two days (with limited holiday restrictions) at Snowbasin; and five total consecutive days with no blackout dates at Hakuba Valley’s ten ski resorts in Japan; and five total consecutive days with no blackout dates at Rusutsu Resort. Discounted Tickets: 16 total discounted tickets for family and friends, including ten “Buddy” Tickets (up from six last year) at a flat discounted rate and six “Ski With A Friend” discounted tickets. $49 Down: For a limited time, a $49 down payment guarantees the lowest price with the remainder due in the fall.

Military Epic Pass™ : For $129 for Active and Retired Military and their dependents and $529 for Veteran Military and their dependents, the Military Epic Pass offers the following access. Unlimited, unrestricted access to: Whistler Blackcomb, Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe, Okemo, Mount Sunapee, Stevens Pass, Afton Alps, Mt. Brighton, and Wilmot in North America. The Military Epic Pass also includes access to Perisher in Australia, and is expected to include access to Falls Creek and Hotham, pending close of the transaction and receipt of certain approvals.

Epic Day Pass : The Epic Day Pass provides the following access and benefits: Specified number of days to: Vail, Beaver Creek, Whistler Blackcomb, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe, Okemo, Mount Sunapee, Stevens Pass, Afton Alps, Mt. Brighton and Wilmot Mountain. Partner access : For guests purchasing four or more days of access, they may also use days purchased to access Telluride, Sun Valley, Snowbasin and Resorts of the Canadian Rockies. $49 Down : For a limited time, a $49 down payment guarantees the lowest price with the remainder due in the fall.

