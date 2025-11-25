Vail Resorts’ Rob Katz pledges $3 million to mental health services in mountain towns, including 7 Colorado organizations

Vail Resorts Chief Operating Officer Rob Katz has pledged more than $3 million in new grant funding to improve mental health and substance-use services in 11 mountain communities, including seven in Colorado.

The donation includes about $1.8 million in funds for Colorado mental health organizations that serve areas including Aspen, Crested Butte, Steamboat and Eagle and Summit counties, according to a news release from the Katz Amsterdam Foundation and Trust.

The foundation, cofounded by Katz and his late wife, Elana Amsterdam, has contributed nearly $30 million to support initiatives in mountain communities, including about $22 million toward mental and behavioral health care, the release states.

“Mental health and substance-use challenges are significant nationwide, but mountain communities often face unique barriers like geography and provider shortages,” Katz said in a statement. “These grants reflect our belief that everyone — regardless of race, background or location — deserves access to mental health and behavioral health care.”

Mental health and substance use are closely linked. Many Colorado mountain communities have long struggled with a mental health crisis, including elevated rates of substance use and suicide and limited access to behavioral health treatment .

The funding will enhance efforts to expand behavioral health services, including bilingual and bicultural therapy for Spanish-speaking communities, support for substance-use treatment and recovery, such as with scholarships for care, and strengthen data systems by gathering insights from residents, according to the news release.

The Aspen Community Foundation will receive $325,000 to improve peer and mental health support for Spanish-speaking community members and to collect community and provider mental health data.

Eagle Valley Behavioral Health will receive $560,000 to expand bilingual support for substance-use disorder services for Spanish speakers and to provide intensive outpatient group therapy and substance-use disorder treatment.

Gunnison Valley Health will receive $100,000 to support bilingual patient navigation and in-person interpretation at the behavioral health department and the emergency room.

The Yampa Valley Community Foundation will receive $75,000 to further the community’s mental health and behavioral health efforts using previously collected survey data.

Crested Butte State of Mind will receive $100,000 to expand equitable access to substance use and mental health behavior support for communities of color and to administer a survey to inform strategic decision-making about mental health efforts.

The Tri County Health Network in Telluride will receive $160,000 to increase staffing support for substance-use disorder screening and treatment as well as mental health and wellness support for those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault in San Miguel County, among other services.

Mountain communities in California, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming also received funds from the Katz Amsterdam Foundation and Trust. The grants are in addition to annual commitments made through Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise, which supports more than 400 nonprofits across mountain communities where the company operates, according to the release.