Vail Valley parents seek leads about missing son, Ryan Benjamin Kirby-Daniels

Ryan Daniels went missing May 22 while camping in the Edwards area. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500 or the Vail Public Safety and Communications Center at 970-479-2201.

Ryan Daniels / Special to the Daily

EAGLE/VAIL — Stephen and Aimee Daniels just want to know what happened to their son.

Ryan Benjamin Kirby-Daniels, 19, went missing May 22 while camping in the Edwards area.

“No one has heard from or seen him since,” said Stephen Daniels.

Ryan was walking when he left the couple’s EagleVail house on May 20. He was with friends that night, but soon set up camp in the Edwards area near the Eagle River.

Some of his friends checked on him May 22 to find Ryan gone, but all of his camping gear remained at the site.

He was last seen at 65 Silver Street in Edwards, according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re concerned, especially given some of the things he left behind that he normally would not,” said Stephen Daniels while taking a break from hanging posters around the area.

Ryan had been in basic training with the United States Air Force in San Antonio, Texas. He was discharged in April due to a hearing deficit, Stephen said.