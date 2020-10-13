Valley Health Alliance brings new health insurance options for 2021
What: A presentation with two insurance companies new to our market, local health care providers and business representatives on the new health insurance plans for small businesses and individuals between Aspen and Parachute.
Who: The Valley Health Alliance, United Healthcare, Rocky Mountain Health Plans, Local Chambers of Commerce from Aspen to Parachute, and Brad O’Neill, ICHRA broker
When: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15
Where/How to Access: This is a Facebook Live Event that will broadcast through the Facebook pages of all five Chambers of Commerce between Parachute and Aspen. It's easiest to access after liking one of their pages.Why: For more than three years local employers and health care providers have been working on ways to improve care and lower costs for residents and businesses between Aspen and Parachute. That was instrumental in opening the door for United Healthcare and Rocky Mountain Health Plans to offer plans that compete directly with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Valley Health Alliance has laid the groundwork for new health insurance choices this fall for businesses and individuals between Aspen and Parachute.
VHA will host a public Facebook Live community event from 12:30–1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, to introduce the new plans and share some of the details about why this health insurance market is once again competitive.
United Healthcare and its subsidiary Rocky Mountain Health Plans will be competing head-to-head with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in the small group and individual health insurance markets thanks in part to the work of VHA, a regional collaboration between local employers, doctors and hospitals, according to a press release.
A comparison of rates with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield indicates that both United Healthcare and Rocky Mountain Health Plans are offering plans that are either more affordable or highly competitive at every premium and benefit level, according to the release. The plans are available for purchase beginning Nov. 1.
The Facebook Live event will be broadcast simultaneously on the Facebook pages of the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, Basalt Chamber of Commerce, Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association and Your Western Garfield County Chamber of Commerce.
The presentation will include representatives from both insurance companies, doctors and hospital managers, members of the Valley Health Alliance board and representatives from the five chambers. There will also be an insurance broker who works with companies setting up Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Plans, an alternative to small group plans, will also provide information. It will be moderated by Aspen Skiing Co.’s senior vice president and Chief of Human Resources Jim Laing.
