Valley Health Alliance brings new health insurance options for 2021

New Health Insurance Choices for 2021

What: A presentation with two insurance companies new to our market, local health care providers and business representatives on the new health insurance plans for small businesses and individuals between Aspen and Parachute.

Who: The Valley Health Alliance, United Healthcare, Rocky Mountain Health Plans, Local Chambers of Commerce from Aspen to Parachute, and Brad O’Neill, ICHRA broker

When: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15

Where/How to Access: This is a Facebook Live Event that will broadcast through the Facebook pages of all five Chambers of Commerce between Parachute and Aspen. It's easiest to access after liking one of their pages.

For more than three years local employers and health care providers have been working on ways to improve care and lower costs for residents and businesses between Aspen and Parachute. That was instrumental in opening the door for United Healthcare and Rocky Mountain Health Plans to offer plans that compete directly with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.