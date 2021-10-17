Valley Health Alliance hosts virtual panel to discuss insurance options Wednesday

The Valley Health Alliance invites small businesses and individuals who buy health insurance to Health Insurance 2022, a virtual panel and Q&A event set for 12-1 p.m. Wednesday.

The panel discussion is to be broadcast on Facebook Live from the Facebook pages of five area chambers of commerce and the Valley Health Alliance.

The hour-long event includes a panel discussion and Q&A on the new health insurance plans available for small businesses and individuals between Aspen and Parachute.

Panelists include representatives from insurer Rocky Mountain Health Plans, Glenwood Insurance, Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, Mountain Family Health Centers, Aspen Skiing Company and Roaring Fork Family Practice.

“For the second year in a row we have two choices of insurers in both the small group and individual health insurance markets, and we understand premiums for many plans are going down,” Valley Health Alliance Executive Director Chris McDowell said in a news release.

“It’s important to get folks thinking about health insurance as the year comes to a close,” he said.

The event will be broadcast through the Facebook pages of the following organizations: Aspen Chamber Resort Association; Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association; Carbondale Chamber of Commerce; Basalt Chamber of Commerce; Western Garfield County Chamber of Commerce; and Valley Health Alliance

Visit any of these pages at noon Wednesday and click on the video link.