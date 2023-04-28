Valley View Hospital hosts kids safety fair May 6

Valley View/Courtesy



Valley View Hospital of Glenwood Springs is back to host its annual kids safety fair on May 6, providing children education in hopes to keep them safe during activity.

The fair, an annual event for the past 20 years, partners with local organizations and departments to teach kids valuable safety lessons that will help them in the future.

Having to halt fair activities in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Valley View Chief Community Relations Officer Stacey Gavrell said she knows how important it is for this fair to be back.

“During the pandemic, we had to be really thoughtful about bringing a group of people together, especially so many people who are community first responders,” Gavrell said. “We brought this back last year and we couldn’t be more excited to have this opportunity. To put this together, it’s extremely important to our staff to be able to teach the community overall safety.”

This year, the safety fair will include activities such as:

Fire Safety: Tour a fire truck and learn about fire safety with Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District

Kiwanis Bike Rodeo: Children are invited to practice bike safety at the Kiwanis Bike Rodeo. Kids are welcome to bring their own helmets to complete a bike safety course. Bikes and trikes will be available for use

Water Safety: Speak with Pediatric Partners and gather and learn information and resources about water safety

Helmet Safety: Children will learn about helmet safety and how to properly wear their helmets. Free, fitted bike helmets will be available while supplies last

During the fair, families will also have the opportunity to enter a raffle. Donated by Walmart of Glenwood Springs, three bicycles will be available for those who hear their names called at the end of the day. The raffle is free of charge.

Also being given away, the Glenwood Springs Kiwanis Club will provide children with brand new bike helmets that they will be able to go home with.

A free event that begins at 10 a.m. at Valley View Hospital, 1906 Blake Avenue, and will last until 1 p.m., all throughout the Roaring Fork Valley are invited to participate in this free event to learn more about community safety.