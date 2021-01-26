Valley View offers new healthcare option with extended hours
Valley View Hospital announced a hybrid care option for patients In a press release Tuesday. The hospital’s After Hours Urgent Care is now open and operating for patients seeking medical care for non-emergent illnesses and injuries after standard primary care operating hours and for a lower cost than a visit to the emergency room, the release states.
The After Hours Urgent Care is next to Valley View’s Emergency Department at 1906 Blake Ave., Glenwood Springs, CO 81601. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 5-11 p.m. and from 12-8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Dr. Ben Peery, an emergency department physician and the Medical Director for After Hours Urgent Care and Emergency Services, said this newest option will offer a more cost-effective option for patients with a shorter waiting room time.
“Valley View’s After Hours Urgent Care will be able to treat patients faster and more affordably, and since the location is linked to the hospital, patients will receive exceptional healthcare from Valley View’s comprehensive team,” Peery said.
After Hours Urgent Care will treat patients from the age of six months and older, according to the release.
The release also stated if a patient being treated at After Hours Urgent Care does not have a primary healthcare provider, then they will try to partner them with one in the valley for current and future medical needs.
