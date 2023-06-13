Valley View to host event in honor of National Cancer Survival Month

Cancer survivor Rosie McSwain speaks with Calaway-Young Cancer Center doctor Dr. Donovan at Valley View Hospital.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Valley View Health’s cancer research center, Calaway Young Cancer Center, is scheduled to hold its annual National Cancer Survivor Month celebration on Wednesday. Among celebration activities will include a live band performance from Bo Hale, complimentary treats and a tribute to honor survivors.

A celebration that has been held by the center for a number of years, the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the event is set to continue and will be held at Sayre Park.

“In past years, this event has been more of a sitdown event and we are thrilled to be able to host this in a way that will be more inviting and fun for those who attend,” said Calaway-Young Cancer Center Director Hans Lindbloom.

While the event took a number of years off due to the pandemic, Valley View Chief Community Relations officer Stacey Gavrell said the event is important to honor those who have had to face cancer.

“It’s great that we have the opportunity to continue this event and bring together a bunch of people with the same stories,” Gavrell said.

Lindbloom also touched on the connections that are made when battling such a disease.

“Cancer is a battle, and in the process of the battle you become close with those who have been by your side in the meantime,” Lindbloom said. “Family, nurses and everything in between are there for you, so this is a great opportunity to reconnect with those who many haven’t seen in a while.”

While the event will not have an opportunity for those looking to raise money for cancer research, those looking to donate can do so at vvh.org/survivor/ .