Valley View’s first baby of 2018 is sign of new start

At 7:08 a.m. on Jan. 1, the Vizcaino family got a new start with the arrival of Romina Vizcaino — seven pounds, 11 ounces.

Romina was born at Valley View Hospital to parents Arianna Hernandez and Christian Vizcaino of New Castle. Romina has two older siblings — Cami, 9, and Rogelio, 11.

Hernandez said she sees Romina as a new start to have a baby in the family with their older kids.

When asked for comment on Tuesday about how she feels about being the New Year’s baby of Glenwood Springs, Romina merely kept on peacefully snoozing.