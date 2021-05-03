Valuations in the mail to Garfield County property owners; appeal period now open

The Garfield County Assessor’s Office has mailed the 2021 Notice of Valuation (NOV) to every property owner in Garfield County, reflecting the assessed valuation as of June 30, 2020.

“This marks the end of a two-year process, in which data was collected and analyzed from the real estate market and new values were placed on all property within the county,” a county press release states.

During May, property owners can appeal the updated value or classification of their property. Concerns can be brought to the Assessor’s Office at any time during the year, but making a formal appeal in May preserves the opportunity for further appeal, if necessary, the release explains.

Key considerations prior to an appeal include:

The value on the NOV is the value as of June 30, 2020. This is called the appraisal date.

Property owners cannot protest the amount of their taxes. The assessor only deals with value.

Property owners should have proof that supports the appeal; remember to include only properties that sold prior to June 30, 2020.

Property owners may come to the Assessor’s Office in the Garfield County Courthouse, 109 Eighth St., Suite 207, Glenwood Springs, to appeal. Walk-in customers must wear a mask, and staff will employ social distancing, the release advises.

Appeals can also be submitted by mail using the appeal form included with the NOV (postmark by June 1); emailing a portable document format (PDF) copy to the office; or filling out an online appeal form on the county’s website [garfield-county.com/assessor].

For additional questions, call the Assessor’s Office at 970-945-9134.