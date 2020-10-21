Various PACs, lobbyists among donors to area candidates running for Colorado state offices

A quick comb of campaign contribution reports for both Democrat and Republican candidates running for state offices in Garfield County turns up the usual mix of lobbyists, political action committees and labor unions.

In the seven-county race for Colorado’s Senate District 8 seat, incumbent Republican Bob Rankin leads Democrat Karl Hanlon in total contributions, $124,425 to $77,752, according to financial reports filed with the Colorado Secretary of State earlier this week.

As of the Oct. 19 filing deadline, former state Rep. Rankin had spent $39,364 in his bid to retain the seat that he was appointed by the Republican Party to fill in January 2019 following former state Sen. Randy Baumgardner’s resignation.

Among Rankin’s notable contributors in the most recent reporting period are the American Family Insurance Colorado PAC, in the amount of $400. He also received $500 from the Colorado police union’s Small Donor Committee (SDC), $200 from the Colorado Cleantech PAC, and $400 from Gilbert Romero, lobbyist with Capitol Success Group.

Hanlon, meanwhile, has spent more than he’s received in contributions, at $84,937, as a result of a $12,000 loan Hanlon made to his campaign.

Among his notable contributors is the Service Employees International Union Local 105 SDC, which gave $1,000, and the Jefferson County Education Association SDC, which gave $500.

Also contributing to Hanlon’s campaign have been Ashley Badesch, lobbyist for Sustainable Strategies Committee in Denver ($100), Coloradans for Fair Representation ($600); the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees ($2,000), the Colorado Wins SDC ($500), and the Locomotive Engineers and Trainment PAC ($200).

House District 57 financials

In the race for the Colorado House District 57 (Garfield, Rio Blanco and Moffat counties) seat, incumbent Republican Perry Will reported $38,695 in campaign contributions to Democratic challenger Colin Wilhelm’s $9,536.

The Oct. 19 financial report for Will shows he had spent $25,742 in his bid to retain the seat he was appointed to fill when Rankin moved to the Senate seat.

Among Will’s notable contributions were $400 from 3rd District Congressional GOP candidate Lauren Boebert, who defeated five-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in the June Republican primary.

Will also received $200 from the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, $400 from former state Rep. Gregg Rippy, owner of Grand River Construction, and $400 from biofuels-focused Renewable Energy Group PAC of Ames, Iowa.

Wilhelm loan his own campaign $5,800 and has spent $14,619 in his bid to win the state House seat. He has been heavily backed by the Garfield County Democratic Party, which gave $3,000 to the campaign, according to the finance reports.

State Board of Education

In the comparatively low-profile race for the state Board of Education from District 3, incumbent Republican Joyce Rankin (Bob Rankin’s wife) has raised $15,352 and spent $14,143 so far on her campaign.

Her Democratic challenger, Mayling Simpson, had raised $25,040 and spent $11,108, as of the Oct. 19 filings.

Notables for Rankin include $200 from Julie McKenna, a lobbyist from Evergreen; and for Simpson, $100 from Nathaniel Golich, a lobbyist for the Colorado Education Association, $250 from the La Plata County Democratic Party, and $300 from the Pikes Peak SDC.

