Vehicle chase on 4 Mile Road under investigation by Garfield County Sheriff’s Office
The Garfield County Sheriff’s office is investigating an incident Tuesday night involving a vehicle chase on Midland Avenue and 4 Mile Road, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.
Walt Stowe, the sheriff’s office public information officer, said deputies were on scene, but because the incident was under investigation, no further details could be provided.
The Post Independent will update this story as more details become available.
