Vehicle found abandoned following high-speed pursuit Christmas night in Garfield County
A vehicle involved in a high-speed pursuit Christmas night was discovered abandoned hours later after the pursuit was called off, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
Following an initial traffic stop near New Castle in the eastbound lane on Interstate 70 around 8:16 p.m. Friday, authorities are saying a driver of a black Dodge Journey failed to stop.
The suspect reached speeds of upwards of 100 mph during the pursuit, said state patrol spokesperson Cpl. Ivan Alverado.
The pursuit, however, was eventually terminated and the vehicle was found abandoned around 10:01 p.m.
There is no further information at this time.
