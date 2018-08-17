Veltus Park riverfront restoration underway

The Glenwood Springs Parks and Recreation Department began shoreline restoration work Friday morning at Veltus Park.

"The goal of the project is to construct riparian design elements to protect the shoreline that is receding from erosion," said Brian Smith, Glenwood Springs Parks and Recreation Director. "Last year we had a tree that we lost to that, and as you go through the park you can see that the water has scoured out the root systems of all the trees along there, and we keep losing some of that shoreline."

According to Smith, getting erosion control put into place will serve as the first goal of the project.

In order to do so, though, the park's concrete walkways, flagstone steps area, railings and additional concrete debris will need to see removal along the park's Roaring Fork riverfront first.

Along with preventing future erosion from occurring, the restorative work also aims to provide long-lasting benefits in the form of recreation and river access.

"We also want to improve the experience of recreational and family users of the park and provide better public access along that river," Smith said. "We'll be putting in stone steps along the shoreline as well as removing that railing along that ramp that is in place right now to make it easier for people to come and enjoy the riverfront and have riverfront access."

As one of Glenwood's most frequently used parks, much of Veltus will stay open during the construction period, which the city estimates will last roughly six weeks.

"We're mobilizing for the project right now. It was originally scheduled to start in September; that window was moved up a little bit at the contractor's request," Smith said. "We do have an in-water work construction window that is given to us by CPW for in-water work so we don't interfere with spawning seasons. That window is from August 15 to the end of September."

However, according to Smith, additional out-of-water work may continue through November and December.

While the upper and lower parking lots — as well as the park's riverfront — will see closure for the duration of the project, park users may still access Veltus Park through the Eighth Street parking lot located on the north side of the park.

"We are hoping it'll provide a nice safe area for families to enjoy the riverfront," Smith told the Post Independent.