Veterans Coalition screens ‘Oildale’ for JrROTC, Elks vets program fundraiser
The Western Slope Veterans Coalition is stepping up to support the Glenwood Springs High School Junior ROTC program with a benefit screening of the award-winning documentary film, “Oildale,” on Sunday.
The film will be shown at Glenwood Springs High School at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children age 16 and younger. Admission for veterans is free.
All proceeds from the showing will benefit Glenwood Springs High School Air Force JROTC and local veterans programs provided by the Elks Lodge of Glenwood Springs, a news release states..
Oildale follows three veterans from around the world as they struggle for balance when they return home. They find family when they rent rooms from an 18-year-old girl struggling to support her 13-year-old brother while following her dream to become a singer.
In addition to the movie, the Western Slope Veterans Coalition and Elks Lodge will be displaying the Colorado Memorial Wall honoring all of Colorado’s fallen veterans, the release says.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the Elks Lodge at 970-945-2286, or from any member of the Elks Lodge. Tickets are also available from the Western Slope Veterans Coalition by calling 970 233-8735, and can also be purchased online at: https://glenwoodspringshighschool.ticketspice.com/jrotc-elks-lodge-movie-night-oildale.
