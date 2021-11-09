Veterans Day events scheduled around Garfield County this week

The American flag waves in the Roaring Fork Valley earlier this year.

Austin Colbert / The Aspen Times.

Plans to celebrate Veterans Day are slated throughout Garfield County this week.

THURSDAY

• From 8:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, a tent offering coffee and donuts free to all local veterans will be set up in front of Coal Ridge High School, located at 35947 U.S. Highway 6 in New Castle, according to Dean of Students Ben Kirk.

Kirk said the National Honor Society plans to film the event.

• Glenwood Springs High School plans to host a Veterans Day assembly at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Honored veterans and families are being asked to check in at the high school lobby at 1 p.m.

Glenwood Springs High School is located at 1521 Grand Ave.

• Rifle High School is slated to host a Veterans Day assembly at 11 a.m. Thursday. The event is slated to kick off with advanced leadership students welcoming attending veterans at 10:30 a.m.

Veterans are allowed to bring one guest; however, the event is closed to the general public.

SATURDAY

• Starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, a Veterans Day parade will take off from the Rifle Metro Pool located at 1718 Railroad Ave., according to American Legion Post 78 Commander Mike Bosshardt.

Check-in for veterans looking to participate in the procession is from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

The parade will head south on Railroad Avenue before reaching the downtown area.

Bosshardt said plans are set to completely stop the parade once it edges closer to downtown. At this point, a moment of silence will be held to honor the 13 U.S. Marines who were killed defending Kabul International Airport on Aug. 26.

Once the parade reaches its destination, veterans services will be made available. This includes an opportunity for one-on-one time with a veterans services officer at Shooter’s Grill.