VIBRANT VIBRATIONS: Enjoy Rifle’s fall colors before winter comes

A man fishes Lion's Park Pond in Rifle on Wednesday morning.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Fall colors in western Garfield County last only so long. If you don’t venture out to soak in fall’s momentary foliage soon, before you know it your driveway is covered in snow and it’s time to break out the skis.

Go to Lion’s Park and watch the changing colors refract off the ponds. Drive through Rifle Gap and Harvey Gap. See the landscape melt from green to brown hues around the water. Traverse the nearby ranches. Look at all the horses and cattle nibble away at the season’s fleeting vegetation.

A buck snacks on a bush on Whiteriver Avenue in Rifle on Wednesday morning.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

A flower captures a little sun on Wednesday morning near Rifle.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Morning dew covers a shrub near Rifle on Wednesday morning.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Trees near Rifle Gap Reservoir show yellow hues Wednesday morning.

Ray K Erku/Post Independent

A ripple expands on a small pond near Lion’s Park in Rifle on Wednesday morning.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent