Vicco’s Charcoalburger Drive-In to offer free hamburgers to first responders, healthcare providers Tuesday

Matthew Bennett
  

A customer orders from the drive-thru at Charcoal Burger in west Glenwood earlier this year.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Vicco’s Charcoalburger Drive-In will provide a free hamburger Tuesday to any first responder or healthcare provider.

Between noon and 7 p.m. Tuesday, police officers, firefighters, EMTs, doctors and nurses can pick up their free hamburger from the 67-year-old eatery along U.S. Highway 6 in Glenwood Springs.

“The way I was brought up is to help the community and do things for the community in which you live,” said Bart Victor, Vicco’s Charcoal Burger Drive-In owner.

Victor has lived in Glenwood Springs for 43 years.

The local business owner said he simply wanted to say thank you to those community members serving on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Roll into the oldest drive-in in town and have a great burger,” Victor said. “I just feel like we owe it to these people.”

mabennett@postindependent.com

